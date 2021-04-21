Police officers arrested for extorting man of N500k in Anambra

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested some officers of the command after a petition indicted them of extorting N500,000 from a citizen.

The officers have been charged with misconduct in line with the extant disciplinary procedure of the Police Force.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu on Wednesday did not, however, released the names of the officers.

Ikenga simply noted that the extorted amount has been recovered from the arrested officers and returned to the citizen.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas condemned the act.

He urged citizens to report any misconduct whatsoever by personnel of the Command to him through the ’X’ Squad or the Public Complaints Bureau, PCB.