Mourning Queen Elizabeth II marks 95th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is today marking a low-key 95th birthday, days after she bade farewell to her husband of seven decades at his funeral.

The world’s oldest monarch will remain at Windsor Castle to mark her birthday during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.

According to royal sources, the Queen’s 95th birthday will witness no public celebration to mark the day.

With the royals marking two weeks of mourning, there will be no gun salutes at the Tower of London or the capital’s Hyde park which usually occur on the Queen’s birthday.

The reigning monarch is understood to have “no plans” to mark the event, which is her first birthday without her husband Prince Philip.

Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday. HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York. This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/kOeH399Ndp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021

It is, however, not clear if the annual celebration for her official birthday, known as Trooping the Colour, will take place in June.

Philip, who was also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, was laid to rest on Saturday in a military-style funeral after he died on April 9 aged 99.

After his death was announced, Britain entered a week-long period of mourning which ended after his funeral on Saturday.

The royal family has a two-week period of mourning, which ends on April 23.

Prince Harry, the queen, and Prince Philip’s grandson flew in from Los Angeles to attend the funeral.

He was reunited with his family for the first time since his bombshell interview with Oprah where he revealed why he stepped down as a senior royal.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry declined to say if the prince remained in England to celebrate her birthday, however, British newspaper The Telegraph said he was expected to fly back on Tuesday or Wednesday.