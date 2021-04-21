Mourinho linked to Celtic, Tottenham approach Sarri

By Muhaimin Olowoporku

Jose Mourinho who was dismissed as Tottenham manager on Monday is now being linked to take over as coach at Scottish Club, Celtic.

Tottenham on their part were reported to have contacted former Juventus coach, Maurizio Sarri to take over as manager.

Mourinho while speaking after he was sacked said he wanted to find a new job as soon as possible.

According to the Portuguese who had coached Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid in the past, there is “no need for breaks”.

Celtic are looking for a new manager following Neil Lennon’s resignation in February.

Eddie Howe is, however, considered the front-runner to take over at the Scottish club.

Monaco former coach, Thierry Henry is also linked to the club.