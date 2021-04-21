Lagos trains 200 corps members on Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday trained 200 corps members posted to the state on Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation.

The training was held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium. It was packaged by the Lagos State Safety Commission, in conjunction with Joe Nwiloh Heart Foundation.

Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, said the motive behind the choice of the youth corps members was to grab them young so that cases of cardiac arrest could be curtailed at earlier stage as they would soon be interfacing with the public.

Mojola said in tandem with the present administration, especially on safety and health issues, his agency had made it a matter of urgency to carry the youth along, particularly, on how to make their health and safety a matter of priority, especially, now that “we are in post-COVID-19 pandemic era.”

The Safety boss, however, assured that cardiac arrest could be arrested through several health and safety measures put together by the agency, in conjunction with the other health and safety foundation.

“It is our hope to bequeath a more healthier atmosphere to all Lagosians, especially during this post-CoVID-19 pandemic era, hence our resolve to take the bull by the horn as regards starting from our corps members, majorly youth, and educate, train and deal with the issue of pulmonary resuscitation whenever it occurs without any panic,” Mojola said.

The DG added that 200 Corp members had been selected for the training exercise, which would continue to ensure that health and safety standards is improved and promoted in the State.

Commissioner for Special Duties an Intergovernmental Relations,, Bamgbose Martins, commended the Safety Commission, on the training, saying that it would give the state more credence, especially in its aspiration of saving more lives, particularly during the Post-COVID era in Lagos State.

Martins charged the Corps members to make use of the training to safe their lives, their relatives and Lagos State in general during the cause of their service in the state.

“It is very important that this very training is targeted at our youths. Not that it is not good for adults, but because our youth could be easily trained and inculcate the training in their everyday use. Let me use this time also to commend the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Safety Commission in conjunction with its partners,” he said.

Representative of the partnering agency, Joe Nwiloh Heart Foundation, Dr Moyo Omadei, maintained that Cardiac arrest could be arrested if the training was effected and sustained.

He said that Cardiac was not about elderly people alone but could happen to anybody at anytime, adding that what “we need to know is the immediate and first aids to apply and at a particular time.”