JUST IN: Kaduna gunmen abduct students of Greenfield University,

Taiwo Okanlawon

Scores of students have been kidnapped after unidentified gunmen attacked the Greenfield University along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway.

Multiple reports said the students were abducted from the private university on Tuesday evening.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the abduction.

The gunmen stormed the private university, located in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and took the students after sporadic shootings.

The school is the first private university to be established in the state.

And it has turned out to be the second tertiary institution to be attacked by the terrorists, also called bandits.

At least 25 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Kaduna are still in captivity, following their kidnap by the terrorists on 11 March.

Commenting on the development on Wednesday, Senator Shehu Sani said:

“The fresh report that bandits have attacked and kidnapped many students at the Greenfield University along Kaduna-Abuja road is yet another tragedy.

“Proprietors of schools within this axis need to read the signs.Even most of us have abandoned our farms to the care of God”.