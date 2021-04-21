Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid dump Super League

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Spanish club Atletico Madrid and Serie A club Inter have confirmed their plan to withdraw from the Super League following universal condemnation of the proposal.

Football stakeholders, fans, and players have continued to revolt against the 12 elite clubs that signed for the League initially as most sides have now announced their withdrawals.

All six Premier League clubs; Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham are out and Juventus also announced their exit on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid released a statement on Wednesday also confirming the club has decided ‘not to formalise its adhesion to the project.

The Spanish side claimed that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria.

Inter Milan also released a statement confirming their exit. They said they are no longer part of the Super League project.