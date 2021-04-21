Gunmen storm Ondo community, kidnap 3 construction workers

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have on Wednesday abducted three construction workers in Ondo State.

The abducted construction workers were working in the state, reconstructing the Ikaram-Akunnu Akoko Road in Akoko North West and East Local Government Areas.

Following the development, the two communities in the Akoko axis of the state had been engulfed in apprehension as residents of Ikaram and Akunu Akoko have expressed fear over the situation.

According to reports, local hunters, as well as, vigilantes in the area are already combing the forests around the axis in a bid to rescue the abducted construction workers.

In the same vein, Ade Akinwande, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Oke-Agbe, has led his men to trail the gunmen in a bid to rescue the victims.

Timibra Toikimo, the Acting Police Area Commander for Ikare Akoko, who confirmed the incident urged residents of the area to always avail the police necessary intelligence which could help them in arresting criminals.