George Floyd killer ex-cop Chauvin now under suicide watch

By Abankula

Derek Chauvin, the former policeman convicted Tuesday for the murder of African American, George Floyd was last night taken to a maximum security prison and placed on suicide watch.

Chauvin was led away in handcuffs after Judge Peter Cahill revoked his bail pending sentencing in eight weeks.

The 45 year-old dismissed cop was dispatched to Oak Park Heights, Minnesota’s only maximum security prison.

No prisoner has ever escaped from Oak Park Heights which houses around 500 of the most dangerous inmates in the country, 25 miles east of Minneapolis, on the border with Wisconsin, reports Mail Online.

The jury that tried Chauvin for the murder of Floyd last May returned its verdict after just ten-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

It found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He now faces a minimum sentence of 12.5 years and maximum of 40 years if he serves terms for each charge concurrently.

If served consecutively, Chauvin faces between 29 and 75 years.

Chauvin is being closely watched by guards to ensure his safety, not just as a suicide risk, but also from other inmates with violent criminal histories, many of whom resent law enforcement.