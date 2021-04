Ganduje sponsors surgery for 7 intersex patients

By Abbas Bamalli

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has received six patients with intersex problem sponsored by the Kano State Government.

These patients will undergo surgery at the Tetfund Centre of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology, Usman Danfodio University Sokoto.

The patients who were successfully treated were received by the governor during the state executive council meeting on Wednesday in Kano.

Kano state government had earlier sponsored the surgery of one person, which was also done successfully.

Intersex is a group of conditions where there is a discrepancy between the external and internal genitals of a person.

Ganduje said that the state government would continue to fish out patients and assist them to overcome their conditions.

According to him, the state government would institutionalise such gesture while embarking on a plan to establish a similar centre of excellence in the state.

“We will make sure we establish such centre in Kano in addition to the ongoing construction of a cancer treatment centre, so as to discourage medical tourism to other countries”

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa said the patients possessed both female and male characteristics.

According to him, such children face discrimination because their bodies do not conform to other people’s expectations about sex and gender.

“Gov. Abdullahi Gamduje ordered for the sponsorship of the treatment of a female patient which made an appeal through the radio, and the treatment was successful.

“After the success of the treatment, the governor further ordered for the treatment of additional six patients with such a problem, all at the same centre in Sokoto.

“Therefore, I have to commend the university and the centre for collaborating with the Kano government to carry out the surgery.

“We will continue to collaborate, especially in the area of training our health workers, and also the treatment of patients with the intersex problem,” the commissioner said.

He pleaded with the governor to approve the establishment of such a centre in Kano state.

Malam Aliyu Yusuf, the father of one of the patients, commended the state government for assistance, saying his child of 14 years had never urinated through his male organ until after the surgery.

