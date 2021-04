EFCC nabs 11 suspected Internet fraudsters in Rivers, Bayelsa

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters, in a sting operation covering Rivers and Bayelsa States.

They were arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The suspects are: Eliot Chuku; Oghenero Tega; Pamkim James; Jeremiah Agbani; Frank Freeman; George Naomi; Joshua Patrick; Francis Paul; Bernard Peter, Akarolo Chimeganum and Precious Ebi.

They were arrested in four locations in Bayelsa State: Queens Estate; Mike Okporkpor; Kpansia and Yenagoa and Unity Estate in Rivers State.

A statement issued by the EFCC said their arrest was spurred by discreet surveillance about their suspicious involvement on internet- related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include 21 phones; two Power banks; two PlayStations; two Speakers; one International Passport; four Sim packs; one Laptop, four Automated Teller Machine( ATM) cards and one Lexus RX 350 Sports Utility Vehicle.

The commission said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.