David Alaba to join Madrid next season

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has agreed to join Real Madrid as his contract with the German giants will expire by the end of the season.

The defender who has previously said he was leaving Bayern Munich by the end of the season has been contacted by a number of top European clubs such as Manchester City, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Reports have it that the Austrian has agreed to join Real Madrid although a contract has not been signed yet.

He is expected to pen a five-year deal with the Spanish giants.

Alaba has been an integral part of Bayern Munich’s team since joining the club in 2010.

He helped the team win the Bundesliga nine times, the Champions League in 2013 and 2020, as well as winning six DFB-Pokal titles, five DFL-Supercup trophies, and two FIFA Club World Cups.