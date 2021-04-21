Comedian Emanuella makes international movie debut

Award-winning Nigerian comedian and child star, Emanuella Samuel, has made her international movie debut in an Australian action film titled ‘Survive Or Die’.

The 10-year-old YouTube child comedian on Mark Angel’s YouTube channel featured as a guest star in the movie.

Shot in Australia in 2018, Emanuella appeared in the film alongside its major cast including Hawa Barnes, Felino Dolloso, and Craig Bourke.

‘Survive Or Die’ follows the story of Shade, a 16-year-old refugee whose escape from her war-torn African country lands her in a remote and uninhabited part of Australia. She must reach civilization whilst fighting for her life in the harsh terrain and from a hunter on a quest for revenge over the death of his son.

The film went on a two-year festival tour before its 2020 and 2021 release on Amazon Prime and YouTube respectively.

Emanuella who won the 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Award for Favourite Social Media Star has been making waves in the entertainment industry since she hit the limelight.

She became well known after the comedy skit “This is Not My Real Face Oh”, in which she was making jokes about a headmistress to her fellow students without knowing the student was the child of the headmistress.

‘Survive Or Die’ currently boasts of over 2million views on YouTube.