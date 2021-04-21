Nigerian comedian Ada Jesus is dead

Ada Jesus, a Popular Nigerian Comedian with the real name Mercy Cynthia Ginikanwa, has passed away.

Ada Jesus gave her last breath on Wednesday morning in a hospital in Abuja where she was receiving treatments for kidney complications.

Her death came two days after she celebrated a new age with friends and family in the hospital.

Harrison Gwamnishu, a Delta state-based human rights activist, who led the group of Nigerians that took Ada Jesus to the hospital confirmed the news.

However, the comedian had revealed in February that she has been battling the ailment for almost a year.

She also dismissed reports that a self-acclaimed prophet known as Odumeje was responsible for the illness.