2Baba blasts NCDC over shoddy COVID-19 test for travellers

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2baba has called out the Nigerian Center For Disease Control, NCDC, over the COVID-19 test for travellers.

The music star in an Instagram post on Wednesday lamented how the inefficient COVID-19 test portal fails to deliver QR codes for travellers after paying N50,000 for the test.

2Baba noted that the failed service leaves travellers stranded and asked “who takes responsibility for it”.

He, however, did not disclose if he was a victim or not as he merely shared a video of an air hostess attending to a disturbed passenger over the issue.

2Baba captioned it, “Ridiculous NCDC compulsory covid 19 arrival test portal collects N50k per passenger and fails to deliver QR code. Passengers stranded. Business and personal commitments messed up. Who bears responsibility for this?

On his Instagram Story, he expressed frustration at the way and manner the NCDC staff have caused unnecessary hardship for travellers.

“NCDC or whatever portal, you people better wake up. You are causing serious hardship for people travelling. You go dey airport them go say pay one thing…what kind of wickedness is that?” he asked.

“Just imagine Nigerians stranded in the airport because…this is totally unacceptable. It is annoying. This is wickedness,” he said.