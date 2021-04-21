22 COVID-19 patients die in India after oxygen tank failure

Twenty-two people on ventilators for COVID-19 in India died when an oxygen tank supplying them leaked.

The tragedy occurred at the Zakir Hussai Hospital in Maharashtra’s Nashik, reports DNAIndia.com.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that many people are said to be in critical condition.

“So far 22 people have died in the oxygen leak accident, while many people are being told the condition is serious.”

He said that the patients died due to a lack of oxygen in the hospitals.

A team of the fire brigade was dispatched to the site to bring the situation under control.

The oxygen gas that leaked from the tank spread throughout the area.

The tragedy comes amid complaints of shortage of oxygen across the country.

The second wave of coronavirus continues to create new records of COVID-19 cases every day.

Due to this, there is a shortage of oxygen in many states.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state.