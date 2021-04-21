2 policemen killed in attack on Adani Police station





By Hilary Akalugwu/Nsukka

At least two policemen were killed today by unidentified gunmen who attacked Adani Police Divisional headquarters in Enugu State.

Mr Hassan Yahaya, the Commander, Nsukka Area Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and said he was already in Adani to see things for himself.

“Yes, there was an attack on Adani police division early Wednesday morning.

“I am there now to see things for myself, assess level of destruction and know casualties,” he said.

A source from the area who pleaded anonymity told NAN in Nsukka on Wednesday that two police officers were killed and some others injured.

The police building was razed.

“We started hearing sporadic gunshots around 2.am on Wednesday morning which created fear and panic in the area.

“We don’t know who the gunmen were because the incident happened in the night.

“It was at daybreak that we discovered that the attack was on Adani Police Division, two policemen were killed and some others injured as well as the station burnt,” he said.

Efforts by NAN to get further comment from Mr Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Enugu State on the incident was unsuccessful as many phone calls to his mobile cellphone were neither picked nor returned.

There has been a surge of attacks on security formations in the South East especially police commands in Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo States.

However, the attack on Divisional Police headquarters, Adani is the first to be recorded in Enugu State after the EndSARS last October.