Varsity student, Rhoda Agboje arrested for selling drugged cookies to schoolchildren

Rhoda Agboje, a 300-level university student has been arrested in Abuja for selling drugged cookies to schoolchildren and other members of the public.

Her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo was also arrested by the FCT Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The two suspects specialise in producing and selling drugged cookies in Abuja

NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said NDLEA operatives have launched a manhunt for a third member of the gang.

They produce cookies laced with Arizona, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis, alcohol, and Rohypnol among other ingredients.

“Their lid was blown open following the arrest of Rhoda Agboje with four pieces of the drug cookies on Sunday, April 18, 2021″, Babafemi said.

“She was arrested at the NNPC Cooperative estate, opposite Gaduwa estate in Abuja based on a complaint that she gave an unsuspecting young girl the cookies to eat. After eating the drug cookies, the girl lost her mind and could not sleep, making incoherent utterances due to the effects of the cookies.”

“The suspect confirmed that she sells at parties and to unsuspecting members of the public, including school children that are the most vulnerable. The suspect also supplies some supermarkets and clubs in the FCT,” Babafemi said in a statement.