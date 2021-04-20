Toyin Lawani unveils her fiance in pre-wedding photos

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian businesswoman and socialite, Toyin Lawani has finally unveiled the man behind the mask, Segun Adebayo in stunning pre-wedding photos.

Recall that the mother of two announced her engagement to her personal photographer on Valentine’s day.

The ecstatic bride-to-be shared black-themed pre-wedding photos on her timeline, revealing the hashtag for the wedding, #themuseandtheartist2021.

According to her, the wedding ceremony will hold very soon this year. She mentioned that her choice of ”husband” comes with peace of mind.

See more photos below