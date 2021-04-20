Toyin Lawani unveils her fiance in pre-wedding photos

By
Nimot Sulaimon
-
Nigerian businesswoman and socialite, Toyin Lawani has finally unveiled the man behind the mask, Segun Adebayo in stunning pre-wedding photos.

Recall that the mother of two announced her engagement to her personal photographer on Valentine’s day.

The ecstatic bride-to-be shared black-themed pre-wedding photos on her timeline, revealing the hashtag for the wedding, #themuseandtheartist2021.

According to her, the wedding ceremony will hold very soon this year. She mentioned that her choice of ”husband” comes with peace of mind.

See more photos below

Toyin Lawani and her masked fiance, Segun Adebayo
Toyin Lawani and her masked fiance, Segun Adebayo

Toyin Lawani and her fiance Toyin Lawani and her fiance Toyin Lawani and her fiance

