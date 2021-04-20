Three-man robbery gang arrested in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Diobu (Vigilante) Security Service (DSS) operating in Port Harcourt, the Rivers Capital has apprehended a three-man robbery gang.

The robbery suspects were allegedly caught at Rumuelechi axis of Mile 3 Port Harcourt where they were allegedly harassing a young lady identified as Chioma Grace Sotonye on Monday, April 19.

According to a statement by the DSS vigilante Coordinator, Amatati Bipeledi, some residents of Rumuelechi noticed the gang members dragging the young lady “to go and rape her after robbing her”.

He said the residents quickly alerted members of the security outfit who swung into action and apprehended them “by saving the young lady first from trauma/depression as a result of the ugly incident”.

Leader of the DSS Rumuelechi Unit, Comrade Godstime Ihunwo, while corroborating the Coordinator’s statement, in an interview with pressmen, said his men apprehended the alleged gang members reportedly headed by one Chikere also known as “Junior” after they have “already robbed one Chioma Grace Sotonye of her handbag, took her phone with the sum of 5,000.00 inside her bag”.

The Rivers Police Command is yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.