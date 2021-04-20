Three-man robbery gang arrested in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Diobu (Vigilante) Security Service (DSS) operating in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital has arrested a three-man robbery gang.

The robbery suspects were caught at Rumuelechi axis of Mile 3 Port Harcourt, while harassing a lady identified as Chioma Grace Sotonye on Monday, April 19.

According to a statement by the DSS vigilante Coordinator, Amatati Bipeledi, some residents of Rumuelechi noticed the gang members dragging the young lady “to go and rape her after robbing her”.

He said the residents quickly alerted members of the security outfit who swung into action and apprehended them.

Leader of the DSS Rumuelechi Unit, Comrade Godstime Ihunwo, corroborated the Coordinator’s statement.

Ihunwo told newsmen that his men apprehended the gang members headed by one Chikere, who is also known as “Junior.”

He said they were arrested after robbing the lady of her handbag.

They took her phone, along with the 5,000.00 inside her bag, he said.

The Rivers Police Command has not reacted to the incident.