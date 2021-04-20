Super League: Florentino Perez tackles UEFA President Ceferin

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has dismissed threats that players participating in the Super League “will be banned from the World Cup and Euros”.

The threat was issued by UEFA president Alexander Ceferin, who was left fuming after 12 European giant clubs joined Super League – which is set to directly threaten the Champions League.

Perez spoke about Ceferin’s threats in an interview with El Chiringuito on Monday, saying: “Every player can be calm because that’s not going to happen. They won’t be banned if they join the Super League.”

Perez also dismissed threats that Real Madrid, Chelsea and Man City could all be booted out of this season’s Champions League due to their involvement in the Super League.

Perez said: “Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea will not be banned from the Champions League or domestic leagues. Impossible, I can assure you of that. 100 percent, it won’t happen, the law protects us. This is impossible.”

The Real Madrid president went further as he tackled UEFA President Ceferin for calling Manchester United and Juventus chiefs -Ed Woodward and Andrea Agnelli – “snakes” after they led proposals for the Super League.

“President Ceferin insulted Andrea Agnelli today, it is not possible,” Perez said. “It’s crazy to discuss a president of a world club like Juventus.

“This is something unacceptable, UEFA must change, we don’t want a president who insults other presidents.

“Why aren’t UEFA and La Liga salaries public? Why haven’t salaries been reduced like everyone else during the pandemic? We need more transparency. We know the salary of LeBron James but we don’t know the salary of the UEFA president.”