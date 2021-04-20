Senate mourns communal clash victims, sends delegates to Gombe

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, held a minute silence to mourn the victims of recent communal clashes who lost their lives from conflicts between Waja/Lunguda and Nyuwar/Jessu communities in Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe state.

The Upper Chamber further urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief materials to the affected communities.

These formed part of resolutions reached by the Red Chamber, following a point of order raised by Senator Bulus Amos (Gombe South) during plenary.

Coming under Order 43 (Personal Explanation) of the Senate Standing Rules, Senator Bulus noted that on Monday 12th April, 2021, communal clashes erupted between the Waja and Lunguda communities in the area.

According to the lawmaker, “the crisis further took a dangerous dimension on Tuesday 13th April, 2021, leading to the loss of lives of about 30 people; destruction of properties and foodstuff worth about 100,000 metric tonnes of grains with over 1,000 houses burnt down in Nyuwar-Gelengetu, Jessu, Heme and Tswaku. Many people have been displaced and are now living in IDP camps as refugees.

“Worried that the entire villages have been totally destroyed rendering people homeless.

“Observes that we cannot as a nation move forward until the lives of every Nigerian is protected and secured as the primary objective of government is the security and protection of its citizens.”

Accordingly, the Senate observed a minute silence for all the lives lost in the crisis.

It also resolved amid its resolutions to send a delegation to commiserate with the people of Balanga LGA in Gombe State.

