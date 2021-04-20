Home Daily News Headlines Photos: Idriss Deby came to say final goodbye to Buhari

By
PM NEWS Editor
-
Bye for now: Idriss Deby seemed to say to President Buhari
Bye for now: Idriss Deby seemed to say to President Buhari on 27 March

By Abankula

Former Chadian leader Idriss Deby Itno visited Nigeria on Saturday 27 March for the last time.

It was a visit remarkable for the several elbow shakes he had with the Nigerian leader, as captured by President Buhari’s photographer, Sunday Aghaeze.

Perhaps it was a way of saying goodbye or that he sensed the end was near.

President Buhari travelled out of Nigeria thereafter for a medical check up, while the 68 year-old Chadian leader went on to win the April 6 election in a landslide.

But Deby lost everything when he was killed on the battle front, north of his country at the weekend.

He had gone to the front line, several hundred kilometres north of the capital N’Djamena, on Saturday to visit troops battling rebels belonging to a group calling itself Fact (the Front for Change and Concord in Chad).

He was gravelly wounded. He didn’t survive the injury.

His death was announced Tuesday after more than 30 years in power.

Deby addressing the Nigerian media on 27 March
Deby addressing the Nigerian media on 27 March
Deby, extreme left in Aso Rock
Deby, extreme left in Aso Rock
Deby signing the visitors register for the last time. Left is Nigeria's foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama
Deby signing the visitors register for the last time. Left is Nigeria’s foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama
Buhari introducing Nigerian officials to Deby
Buhari introducing Nigerian officials to Deby
Buhari and Deby together for the last time
Buhari and Deby together for the last time
Deby and President Buhari in pensive mood
Deby and President Buhari in pensive mood

Deby welcomed to Aso Rock on 27 March for the last time
Deby welcomed to Aso Rock on 27 March for the last time

