Photos: Buhari breaks fast with Nigerien leader Bazoum

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night hosted his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, to a Ramadan breaking of fast dinner at the State House, Abuja.

The Iftar dinner was meant to share blessings of Ramadan while promoting harmony and mutual understanding between Nigeria and Republic of Niger.

The visiting president, with his delegation arrived at 6.45 p.m.

He was received by Buhari at the State House Mosque, where they prayed together before proceeding to the Banquet Hall for the dinner.

Some top officials of the Nigerian government at the dinner included Geoffery Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs; retired. Gen. Bashir Magashi, Minister of Defence; and Timipre Silva, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

Others were the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i; and Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

On the entourage of Bazoum were Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hassoumi Massasou; Deputy Chief of Staff, Djibo Daouda; and Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria, Alat Migaskia.

Photos: Sunday Aghaeze