NWFL announces revised fixtures due to intense heat

The board of the Nigeria Women Football League has announced a revised league fixture for all clubs taking part in the NWFL Super Six.

Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode said on Monday night in Ijebu-ode, that the revised fixtures were due to the intense heat in Ijebu Ode, which could be injurious to the health and well being of the players.

Falode noted that referees had to call for a water break in all three matches played on Monday.

“For us at the NWFL, the well-being of the players is uppermost to us.

“We want a healthy competition and a level playing field that won’t be affected by the intense heat, it is all for the good of the game.

“It is in view of this, that we have resolved to revise the Super Six fixtures to soothe all the teams.”

The remaining matches of the Super Six will start at 10 am for the first game, the second game starts at 12 noon, while the third game starts at 4 pm.

“This leaves only the fixtures for 12 noon to witness the water break, while there won’t be water break at the 10am and 4pm fixtures,” she said.

Falode also said that all games would be played at the main bowl of the Dipo Dina Stadium, for proper monitoring of the matches because of their sensitive nature.

“Starting from Tuesday, which is the day two of the Super Six, all three games each matchday would be played at the main bowl until the final day on April 25, when the three matches will be played simultaneously at the three available venues, the main bowl, the practice pitch one and two,” she said.

With the revised fixtures, the first match of Day Two on April 20 between Sunshine Queens and Edo Queens comes up at 10 am.

Second match of the day, FC Robo vs Bayelsa Queens holds at 12 noon, and the third game; Delta Queens vs Rivers Angels holds at 4pm.

Wednesday April 21, is the first Rest Day, while matches resume on Thursday, April 22, and continue on Friday April 23.

Another rest day will be observed on Saturday, April 24, while the final matches hold on Sunday, April 25.