Nigeria will not move forward with violence – Orji Kalu

By Ikenna Uwadileke/Nimot Sulaimon

Sen. Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate said the country will not move forward if thuggery, violence and vices are condoned.

He said this in reaction to the violent attack on Uzuakoli Police Station in Bende Local Government Area of Abia state. Gunmen had in the early hours of Monday set ablaze the Uzuakoli Police Station located on Umuahia-Uzuako­li-Ohafia highway.

According to him, the attack was “unwarranted, uncivilized and barbaric’’.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, condemned the ugly incident and called for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

Thereafter, he called on security agencies to work collectively in averting any recurrence.

“I condemn in strong terms the attack on Uzuakoli Police Station in Bende local government area of Abia and the subsequent freeing of detainees from the station.

”The ugly incident is saddening and devastating. The personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) who were attacked are serving the country and its citizenry and as such shouldn’t be molested.

Meanwhile, Kalu appealed to the people of Bende LGA to be calm and peaceful.