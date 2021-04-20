Mourinho breaks silence after Tottenham sacking

Jose Mourinho has broken his silence after he was sacked by the management of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese manager was sacked on Monday morning, April 19, after spending 17 months coaching at the club.

Mourinho, 58, was dismissed after a dismal domestic campaign and failure in the Europa League, with the club on course to miss out on Champions League football this season.

Speaking with Sky Sport, Mourinho flashed a smile and mentioned that he had no intention of fading from the spotlight after his dismissal.

Although, he refused to discuss his departure but disclosed that he doesn’t need a break from football.

‘You know me. I’m not going to say anything,’ he told Sky Sports. ‘No need for breaks or recharged batteries. I’m always in football.’

He appeared to be in good spirits and insisted he would be back in the dugout soon.