Man United vice chairman Ed Woodward resigns

Ed Woodward has resigned as Manchester United executive vice-chairman following the backlash over the club’s involvement in the European Super League.

His resignation is coming after the collapse of the European Super League following a mass rejection of the plans by fans and governing bodies across Europe.

According to the club, Woodward handed in his resignation letter on Tuesday but will continue in his role at the club until the end of 2021.

He assumed the position in 2013 when he replaced CEO David Gill as chairman of the Red Devils.

During his reign, Manchester United failed to win the Premier League title, but it was his decision to sign the club up to the controversial Super League which angered many fans the more.