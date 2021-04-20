Lagos charges Traffic Radio on proactiveness

Lagos State Government has charged its Traffic Radio to brace up in supporting the agenda of the state government, in the area of transportation and traffic management.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who gave the charge at the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Lagos Traffic Radio General Staff Retreat with the THEME: ‘Rekindling the Workforce for Effective Performance in the New Normal”, hinted that the State Transportation Sector was set to experience a festival of projects, which the station should key into to enlighten and educate Lagos Residents..

According to him, the state government would soon take decisive steps on what would be done on the issue of motorcycle riders, popularly known as ‘Okada’ in the State.

”The menace of Okada riders has been of great concern to the state government, especially increasing rate of crimes being perpetrated by some of the operators and the decisive steps will soon be taken to curb their excesses” the Commissioner said.

”Also government is planning the procurement of seven new ferries to strengthen water transportation, so that when people have different alternatives that are safer and reliable, this menace of okada will not only be a thing of the past, but also improve security of Lagosians”.

The Commissioner commended the Management of Lagos Traffic Radio for putting together the Retreat and urged the station to position itself in the direction of supporting government’s policies and programmes in the transportation sector, especially achieving the intermodal transport system aimed at ensuring free flow of traffic within the metropolis.

Omotoso, who said Traffic Radio plays a key role in ensuring that the Traffic Management and Transportation thrust of the THEMES Agenda was achieved, noted that the state government had intensified efforts to deliver its intermodal transport system, with the ground breaking ceremony of the Red line rail project recently inaugurated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

”The Redline Rail Project which Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu did the ground breaking ceremony on Thursday will be delivered in the last quarter of next year and is expected to run from Agbado to Oyinbgo( a span of thirty-seven kilometres) with a target to convey one million passengers daily’.

”The funding for the project is already sorted out, so nothing can hinder the delivery of the Redline project. Also the Blueline Rail Project from Marina to Mile 2 will be ready around the same time,” he said.

Also speaking at the Staff Retreat, the Chairman, House Committee on Information Strategy and Security, Engineer Setonji David said the Lagos State House of Assembly would continue to provide enabling laws to assist the Lagos State Government achieve and deliver an efficient intermodal transportation system.

”As you know Lagos House of Assembly is the most active State Assembly in Nigeria and we are being headed by a man who will not rest until Lagosians get the dividends of democracy. So i can assure you that more projects are coming very soon,” he said..

General Manager of Lagos Traffic Radio, Tayo Akanle explained that the 2021 General Staff Retreat was borne by the need to consolidate on the 2020 Management Retreat which focused on exploring innovative ways of operations, especially in the new normal and to pull together major challenges faced in the day to day running of the station and proffer lasting solution, invent new ways for effective and efficient performance in the new normal, fostering team work, competency and good working relationship.

According to Akanle, in the last one year, the station had expanded its areas of reporting beyond the roads and to areas like rail, waterways and even aviation and also increased its online presence from 4,000 to 35,000 Likes on Facebook, twitter from 15,000 to 47,000, followers ,among others.

The General Manager said part of the expansion initiatives of the station was the recent launch of its Mobile Application, another interactive platform where traffic and other related information can be disseminated to Lagosians.

“Recently, the station launched its motorbike live reports initiative to provide live traffic update and travel advisory for motorists, especially during incident induced impediments on the roads to help commuters plan their journey and reduce travel time on the roads and as well the renovation of the physical outlook of the station which has been transformed to a master-class edifice befitting a world class Broadcast outfit,” he stated.

Lectures were delivered on different topics by seasoned resource persons, including the Director General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, who spoke on ‘Rekindling the Workforce for Effective Performance in the New Normal’ – A Safety and Health Perspective” and Life Coach, Mr.Henry Shofowora who lectured on ”Building Resilience for High Performance Team in the New Normal,” among others.