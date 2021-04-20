JUST IN: 144 Nigerian policemen arrive Somalia to provide security

By Abankula with agency Report

The Africa Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has announced the arrival of a contingent of 144 policemen and women from Nigeria to boost stabilisation efforts.

The officers, including women, quietly departed Nigeria at the weekend.

They have Samuel Ita as the commander.

AMISOM Police operations coordinator Daniel Ali Gwambal said 30 of the police officers will serve under the AMISOM for one year.

They will be deployed to Beletweyne in HirShabelle State.

The rest will serve in various roles in the capital, Mogadishu.

“They are here in order to fulfil the mandate of AMISOM with regards to operational support to the Somalis and at the same time to mentor the Somali Police Force (SPF),” Gwambal said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

“There are certain specific duties that are also incumbent on them to perform while they are here such as regular patrols at checkpoints, guard static duties and other duties that involve general policing,” he added.

Gwambal said the officers will work on providing VIP escort and protection services, training and assisting the SPF in public order management.

They will also conduct joint patrols with their Somali counterparts and secure key government installations and high-level events.

The AU mission said the arrival of the Nigerian contingent is a major boost to law and order efforts, as they will be working in concert with their Somali counterparts in ensuring improved security in liberated areas.

The commander of the newly deployed unit, Samuel Ita, said his officers were eager to begin discharging their duties, to help advance the mission’s mandate.

Reported by Xinhua