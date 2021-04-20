Joke Silva, Ibrahim Suleiman, others star in “The Olive”

Nollywood hotshots, Joke Silva, Ibrahim Suleiman and Mawuli Gavor, are among other stars in Accelerate TV’s movie titled “The Olive,” written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe.

Others are Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola.

The film which is set to premiere on May 7, 2021, was directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Veteran actress Joke Silva played the role of Madame Elaine, Ibrahim Suleiman as Ayano, Theresa Edem as Ehi, Angelica as Derby Frankson, while Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor acted as Crooked Face.

Watch the trailer below: