It is not sport: Guardiola slams Super League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has slammed the proposed European Super League and asked its chairman Florentino Lopez to shed more light.

Guardiola in his first comment on the controversial league, disagreed with the format, that guarantees 15 clubs a place in the league for many years.

The gaffer said “it is not sport, if it doesn’t matter if you lose”, according to a report by Mail Online.

Guardiola’s City were one of six English teams confirmed on Sunday night to have signed up to the proposal for a breakaway league along.

Other teams are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus.

“It’s not a sport when the relation between effort and reward doesn’t exist,’ Guardiola said.

“It’s not a sport if success is already guaranteed. It’s not a sport if it doesn’t matter if you lose.

“I want a competition that is as strong as possible. It’s not fair if one team fights, fights, fights to be at the top and they don’t qualify. This is what I feel.’

In a direct question to Lopez, Guardiola said: ”This situation of the Super League has to be clarified”.

‘Why have they taken these decisions? Why is Ajax not involved with all their success? Explain this.’

“I would love the president (Florentino Perez) and this committee to go out around the world and say what is the reason why they took this decision.”

