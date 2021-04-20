I lied, I am not gay: Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has refuted previous claims that he was gay, saying in an Instagram post on Monday, he lied about his sexual orientation.

He lamented losing movie roles and his girlfriend as a result.

Maduagwu said he identifies with the LGBTQ community only to fight for their right in Nigeria and he does not regret using his celebrity status to do so.

“Omg even my girlfriend left me despite knowing I was fighting for LGBT right in Naija but I no regret using my celebrity status to fight for this beautiful community”, he wrote.

The actor back in January in a now-deleted Instagram post announced he is proudly gay. He called on his followers then to accept and respect other people’s choices.

Notably, the actor has deleted all his previous posts parading himself as gay on Instagram.