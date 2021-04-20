Funke Akindele, husband JJC Skillz acquire new cars

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz have added brand-new SUVs to their car collections.

The Jenifa’s Diary’s actress had on Friday taken the delivery of a 2020 Lexus Super Sports LX 570, Lexus SUV, while her director husband also acquired a 2019 Bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser SUV on Tuesday.

The super thrilled couple took to their respective Instagram pages to share the great news.

The actress and producer shared a photo of her new addition on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you #jenifans @jjcskillz. PS: LIRS!! I beg na gift o😂😂😂😂 #hardworkpays #patienceiskey #nolookotherpersontime #everymanhashistime #yourtimewillcome #oluwaseun.”

Her husband and rapper JJC Skillz also took to his Instagram page to share a video of the SUV.

“Congratulations @funkejenifaakindele Hard work pays my darling. Congratulations on your new ride. Thank you to all the jenifan, and every single supporter. 🙌🏾 God bless and uplift you,” he captioned the video on Tuesday.

However, Funke Akindele returned to social media today to congratulate her husband after taking the delivery of his new car.

The excited wife could be heard congratulating him in the videos shared on her Instastory, acknowledging how hard he works.

In another post, Funke wrote:

“Last last na all of us go chop breakfast!! Thank God for crowning our efforts with success. You work so hard dear @jjcskillz.

“We waited patiently for a lot of things. We were working hard and remained hopeful that better days will come. So all glory to God for today and many Good days to come. A big thank you to all our fans and well-wishers @amen_estate_lagos

“To all my fans, friends and family, keep working hard and no-look another man own to gauge your own o! Everyman has his time. May we live longer to reap the fruits of our Labour. Congrats Baba ibeji.”

Funker Akindele’s husband is the director of Jenifa’s Diary and both worked on her latest hit ‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’, which was released on December 25, 2020.

The movie since its release has grossed N636,129,120 as of April 15, 2021 in Box Office.