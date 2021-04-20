Breaking: Lagos council election to hold in July, says LASIEC

By Abankula

Election into the offices of chairman, vice chairman and councillors in the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 LCDAs in Lagos State will hold July 2021.

Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd), chairperson of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) announced this today.

LASIEC is the body charged with the statutory responsibility of electoral management and administration.

Justice Phillips said the commission is committed to conducting a free, fair, credible and inclusive election.

She said the statutory notice shall be published very soon.

Sources close to LASIEC said the election will likely hold mid-July.

The current chairmen were sworn in by former governor Akinwunmi Ambode on 25 July 2017 for a four year term.

Their tenure will expire in July this year.

The announcement of the impending election by LASIEC comes as the political juggernauts in the state assembled for a meeting at the Lagos House, Marina.

The meeting was called by the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to a notice sent out by APC Lagos chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun and Governor’s Advisory Council(GAC) secretary Alhaji Mutiu Are.