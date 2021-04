By Abankula

The re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu last October has been affirmed by the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Akure.

The tribunal gave the verdict today.

Akeredolu was declared winner of the Oct. 10, 2020 governorship poll in Ondo by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He won 292,830 votes, while the runner-up, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP trailed with 195,791.

*more to follow