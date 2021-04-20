Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City dump Euro Super League

By Abankula

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have decided to pull out of the European Super League, following fan fury against the breakaway proposals.

Reports in UK said the clubs are preparing documentations to leave the unpopular league.

The league was earlier today attacked by Manchester City manager, who described it a no sport, as it is not competitive.

It was not clear yet, whether Manchester United will join the exit bandwagon.

But reports said the Super League has caused a split in the Manchester United board room, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward leaving at the end of 2021.

The Super League is crumbling less than 72 hours after 12 clubs, including Liverpool, Tottenham, Madrid, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona confirmed their involvement in the $5billion league proposal.

Arsenal players, according to ESPN said they were kept completely out of the picture.

ESPN’S James Olley tweeted: “Been told the Arsenal players are still in the dark over the club’s Super League plans”.

Football fans condemned the idea and UEFA vowed to expel the teams involved.

Both President Emmanuel Macron of France and British Prime Minister also opposed the proposal.