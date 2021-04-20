Ahmed Musa: opts out of Kano Pillars away games

Kano Pillars has announced that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa would not take part in most of their away games as the second stanza of the Nigeria Professional Football League begins April 28.

This was confirmed by the Chairman of the club Surajo Yahaya.

Yahaya noted that although Musa would be available for every home fixture but would only attend away games if he could travel by air.

“Ahmed Musa is a big player and at the moment we know the economic situation of the country and the bad roads in some regions. He is going to honour all our home matches and if there is an available flight in the state we have an away game, then he is going to attend,” Yahaya told an online news outlet.

“He did not say that he’s totally going to be unavailable for our games on the road, but he is going to attend those matches by flight, but for the games that are close by, like a game at Katsina or Bauchi, he is ready to go. But we need to provide good facilities for him,” Yahaya added.

With the latest development, Musa is expected to make his debut for Pillars on May 5, when the Sai Masu Gida welcome Enyimba.

He’ll miss the team’s next two games against Warri Wolves and Plateau United.