Zamfara buys 450 truckloads of rice, millet for Ramadan

The Zamfara State Government has spent ₦2.9 billion on the purchase of essential commodities for distribution to various categories of people as Ramadan welfare.

Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Sunday in Gusau, the state capital.

He said the government had appointed the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, as the Chairman of the main committee for distribution of this year’s Ramadan welfare package.

According to the commissioner, the Speaker has assured that the gesture would reach all beneficiaries in the state, adding that he had already set up various committees to easing the distribution.

“The aim is to help in reducing the hardship being faced by people and to enable them to conduct the Ramadan fast with relative ease and happiness,” the statement partly read.

“In order to ensure equity, fairness and justice in the distribution exercise, the governor has ordered for the formation and or constitution of committees at state, local government, ward and polling unit levels with members drawn from the political class, labour, traditional and religious leaders.”

Dosara further revealed that the 450 truckloads of the welfare packages contained rice, millet, maize, beans, sugar and milk were being distributed to the vulnerable, less privileged, internally displaced persons, civil servants and other categories of members of the public.