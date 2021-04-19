UEFA , Super League battle for the soul of football

By Abankula, with wire reports

The battle for control of football and its multi-billion dollar revenues entered a new phase on Monday with UEFA and the Super League threatening to neutralise each other.

While UEFA vowed to ban the 12 clubs and players involved in the rival Super League, the Super League threatened to sue UEFA to protect its interests.

The Super League made its stance known in a letter sent by the 12 clubs to UEFA on Monday in which they said they would take legal steps in unnamed courts to protect their interests as they set up the league.

The letter coincided with the meeting of UEFA, where its President Aleksander Ceferin launched a scathing attack on the plan.

Ceferin left no doubt that those joining the proposed breakaway Super League, clubs and players could be banned from all of its competitions and the World Cup.

He condemned the plan a “disgraceful and self-serving proposal”.

“We’re still assessing with our legal team but we will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon we can,” he said.

“My opinion is that as soon as possible they have to be banned from all our competitions and the players from all our competitions.”

The meeting was initially scheduled to confirm plans for an expanded UEFA Champions League but has been overshadowed by the breakaway Super League.

“UEFA and the football world stand united against the disgraceful and self-serving proposal we have seen in the last 24 hours for a select few clubs in Europe motivated by greed. We are all united against this nonsense of a project,” Ceferin said.

The breakaway has been heavily criticised by soccer authorities, fan organisations and politicians across Europe who say it entrenches the wealth and power of a small elite of clubs.

JP Morgan is providing a 3.5 billion euro ($4.21 billion)grant to the founding clubs to spend on infrastructure and recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The breakaway clubs will be guaranteed annual places in the competition – in contrast to the current UEFA Champions League, which requires teams to qualify via their domestic leagues.

While having guaranteed spots in the league goes against long-standing tradition in European football, the clubs argue the Super League will create a more sustainable financial model.

“The formation of the Super League comes at a time when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model,” the clubs said in their founding statement.