UEFA set to expel Madrid, Chelsea, Man City from Champions League

By Abankula

UEFA may announce the expulsion of Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City from the UEFA champions League on Friday, Jesper Møller, member of the executive committee said.

An extraordinary executive committee meeting of UEFA has been slated for Friday, at which the earth-shaking decision will be taken.

All the three teams have qualified for the semi-finals, along with Paris Saint Germain, which may win the trophy by default.

Møller, the Danish FA chairman, told Danish outlet DR Sport that he expects the members of the breakaway group who remain in this season’s Champions League to be removed from the competition at the meeting.

He said he expects teams involved in the Super League should to start facing the consequences of their decision sooner rather than later.

“[Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea] are going out, and I expect that to happen on Friday,” Møller said.

“And then you have to see how to finish the Champions League.”

Earlier in the day UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin vowed to use all the tools and sanctions at his disposal to fight back against the 12 teams who announced their plans to join the Super League.

“There must be one extraordinary executive committee meeting on Friday. I have an expectation that the 12 clubs will be thrown out,” Møller said.

Meanwhile, a member of the rebellious 12 teams, Manchester United has seen it’s share prices rise by 11% following news of its involvement in the proposed European Super League.

On Sunday, the Red Devils announced they’ve signed up to be part of the breakaway 15-team league, which Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are also set to feature in.