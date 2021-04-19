Three INEC staff perish in ghastly accident in Borno

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced that it lost three staff in an accident on Sunday in Borno State.

Five other staff of the commission were injured and are currently receiving treatment in a Specialists Hospital in Maiduguri, the state capital.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voters Education Committee of INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement released on Monday gave the names of the three deceased staff as Adamu Mohammed (Electoral Officer, Biu LGA), Abubakar Hamma Joda and Suleiman Umar (Assistant Electoral Officer AEOs, Damboa LGA).

Okoye, in the release said that the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, from the state, Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim informed the commission that an Electoral Officer (EO) and some Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) travelling from some local government areas to Maiduguri for a special training ahead of the conversion of Voting Points into Polling Units were involved in the accident.

The deceased who are indigenes of Adamawa State according to Okoye would be buried Today, Monday in Yola.

He said the commissions would be represented at their burial by the Supervising National Commissioner for Borno, Adamawa and Taraba States, AVM, Ahmed Tijjani Mu’azu (rtd).

The commission prayed for the repose of the departed souls and extended its condolence to their families.

INEC wished the injured staff quick recovery.