The Ark: How two church members sowed N1bn, $1m seeds – Oyedepo

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide, David Oyedepo has revealed how two members of the church sowed seeds of N1 billion and $1 million to help in building the church’s 100,000-seater auditorium, called ‘The Ark.’

The 100,000-seater auditorium will cost Oyedepo’s church over N160 billion to build within three years.

Speaking at the church’s Sunday service in Ogun State on Sunday, Oyedepo said “Somebody said to me, “the Lord told him to put a seed of N1 billion in The Ark.” He is in this Church, he is not from America or Jamaica, he is from here; I knew where he was when he came here.

“There are some sir, they will rather die than give N1 billion. If God gives them N100 billion today, they won’t let N1 billion go. They won’t.”

Oyedepo added: “You want another shocker? Somebody put in a million dollars to The Ark project. No announcement, no ‘let’s raise offering’…all this 10, 10 Kobo you are holding in your pocket like this, it is not the way out, but I know somebody is released right now. You are that one, let me hear your Amen.”

Oyedepo also said he knew by his that there were than 10,000 people in this Church who could build a rural church each.

He said some had built before and could build again, stressing that “I know we have more than 10,000 but how many have a heart for it?

“Hey, N14 million. No, no. I have family members. My family members are well taken care of, I am a responsible man. My mother drove a new car before she died. I’m a responsible man.”

“It doesn’t stop it, it enlarges it. Your promoting the Kingdom enlarges your coast, you are not guessing. Some will never put a dime in rural church building. One dime, even in their village, in front of their house. One dime,” he said.