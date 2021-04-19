Scottie Pippen basketball legend loses first son Antron

Chicago Bulls and NBA legend, Scott Pippen has shared the heartbreaking news about the death of his first son, Antron.

He announced the son’s death on Twitter Monday.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.

“Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.

“Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again”.

— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) April 19, 2021