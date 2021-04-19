Sanwo-Olu honours ASP Sunday Erhabor (Photos)

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday honoured ASP Sunday Erhabor, who was calm despite being harassed by a traffic offender.

Recall that a video went viral showing one Victor Ebhomenyen (33) harassing the police officer.

Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat thanked the officer for displaying professionalism and self-restraint.

Also present at the ceremony was Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.