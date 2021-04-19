Home Nigeria News Photo News Sanwo-Olu honours ASP Sunday Erhabor (Photos)

Sanwo-Olu honours ASP Sunday Erhabor (Photos)

Nimot Sulaimon
Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu; Police officer assaulted by traffic offender, ASP Sunday Erhabor; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, during a ceremony to honour Erhabor at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, April 19, 2021.
The Police Officer assaulted by a traffic offender, ASP Sunday Erhabor, after the ceremony in his honour at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, April 19, 2021
The Police Officer assaulted by a traffic offender, ASP Sunday Erhabor, after the ceremony in his honour at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday honoured ASP Sunday Erhabor, who was calm despite being harassed by a traffic offender.

Recall that a video went viral showing one Victor Ebhomenyen (33) harassing the police officer.

Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat thanked the officer for displaying professionalism and self-restraint.

Also present at the ceremony was Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

L-R: Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi; police officer assaulted by traffic offender, ASP Sunday Erhabor; Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, during a ceremony to honour Erhabor at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, April 19, 2021.
L-R: Police officer assaulted by traffic offender, ASP Sunday Erhabor; Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a ceremony to honour Erhabor at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, April 19, 2021.
L-R: Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu; Police officer assaulted by traffic offender, ASP Sunday Erhabor; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, during a ceremony to honour Erhabor at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, April 19, 2021.
