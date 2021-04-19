Prayer, solution to Nigeria’s insecurity problem: UNIBEN Chaplain

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Political leaders in the country have been charged to embrace peace in their quest to stem the tide of insecurity.

The Chaplain of the All Saints’ Chapel, University of Benin (UNIBEN) Chapel, Ven. David Osazee Egbenusi gave this charge while leading prayers during service on Sunday.

Osazee while demanding an end to violent crimes in Nigeria, warned that anyone who refuses to hearken to the word of God would all sink like Pharaoh’s host and chariots.

He declared that Nigerians are continuously crying and groaning to God in the place of prayer, for liberation like the Israelites did centuries ago.

Quoting from the Bible book of Exodus 1:1-3 and Exodus 15:1-5, the Cleric declared that “All those that have deliberately allowed unrest in the Country to persist, all unrepentant sponsors and principal actors that are perpetrating wickedness in form of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism in the Country and those that are causing pains and sorrows to Nigerians in their land will soon be brought down by the Almighty God who is the mighty man in battle.”

The Chaplain also prayed for peace and tranquillity in the University of Benin as academic activities resume in both Ugbowo and Ekenwan Campuses on Monday, 19th of April, 2021 after a restful break.