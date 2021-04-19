Photos: Niran Malaolu’s son Oba weds in grand style

By
Olufunmilola Olukomaiya
-
Obabioluwakosi Malaolu and his bride, Feyisetan Sogbesan
Obabioluwakosi Malaolu and his bride, Feyisetan Sogbesan
Obabioluwakosi Malaolu and his bride, Feyisetan Sogbesan
Obabioluwakosi Malaolu and his bride, Feyisetan Sogbesan

Obabioluwakosi Malaolu and his bride, Feyisetan Sogbesan , at the weekend, tied the nuptial knot in a grand style.

The families of the Sogbesans and Malaolus joined their children, Feyi and Oba in holy matrimony at the weekend in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The traditional engagement ceremony was held on Friday, April 16 and the Church service and an elaborate reception party on Saturday, April 17 respectively.

Present at the grand event was the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, who was the royal father of the day.

Oba is the son of Dr Niran Malaolu, a former commissioner for information in Ogun and CEO of 93.7 FM in Abeoukuta.

Many media practitioners and the creme de la creme of the society graced the occasion to celebrate with the Malaolus and the Sogbesans.

See photos by Ayodele Efunla from the event below.

Oba Gbadebo at the wedding of Oba Malaolu and Feyisetan Sogbesan
Oba Gbadebo at the wedding of Oba Malaolu and Feyisetan Sogbesan

Pastor and Mrs Lawrence Achudume with the grooms parents.
Pastor and Mrs Lawrence Achudume with the grooms parents.
The Malaolus, Groom's parents.
The Malaolus, Groom’s parents.
Bride's parents, Mr and Mr Sogbesan
Bride’s parents, Mr and Mr Sogbesan
The Bride, Feyi Sogbesan with her parents.
The Bride, Feyi Sogbesan with her parents.

Oba Malaolu and his wife Feyisetan Sogbesan
Oba Malaolu and his wife Feyisetan Sogbesan
Oba Malaolu with his parents
Oba Malaolu with his parents
Oba Malaolu and his wife set for cake cutting
Oba Malaolu and his wife set for cake cutting
Dancing time: Oba Malaolu and Feyisetan Sogbesan take to the floor
Dancing time: Oba Malaolu and Feyisetan Sogbesan take to the floor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.