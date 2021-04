The Lagos State government on Sunday, April 19 hosted the 2021 Annual Ramadan Lecture of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Some of the guests in attendance include the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, National Missioner, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria and a host of others.

See photos below