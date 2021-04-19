Photos: Ex-Commissioner, Niran Malaolu’s son weds in grand style

The son of Dr. Niran Malaolu, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Ogun State, Obabiolauwakosi and his bride, Feyisetan, at the weekend, tied the nuptial knot in a grand style.

The families of the Sogbesans and Malaolus joined their children, Feyi and Oba in holy matrimony at the weekend in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The traditional engagement ceremony was held on Friday, April 16 and the Church service and an elaborate reception party on Saturday, April 17 respectively.

Present at the grand event was the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, who was the royal father of the day.

Several media practitioners and the creme de la creme of the society graced the occasion to celebrate with the family of Mr Niran Malaolu.

See photos by Ayodele Efunla from the event below.