Nigeria records lowest daily cases of COVID-19

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 26 new cases of COVID-19, on Sunday, the lowest in many months.

The total number of infections in the country has now crawled to 164,233.

There was no death recorded as well as the death toll stood at 2,061, since 12 April.

According to NCDC, the new cases were registered in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ebonyi recorded 10 cases while Lagos recorded nine cases.

FCT recorded two cases, Kano-two, Osun-two and Oyo-one.

Seven people were treated and discharged from various isolation centres across the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said 154,332 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals since the pandemic was reported in 2020.